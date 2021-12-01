Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcp Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0068.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

