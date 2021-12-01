McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

