McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

