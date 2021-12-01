McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 309 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 61,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

