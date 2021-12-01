McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

Shares of LABU opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $185.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

