McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $333.32 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.