McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,750 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 74.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

