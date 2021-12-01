McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 2,402,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,256. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.