McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.49

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,288,253 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.