McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of McAfee stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 36,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

