Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 268,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,752. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 211.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Materialise by 51.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Materialise by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

