Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $818.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $828.90 million. Match Group reported sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 80,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after buying an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.18.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

