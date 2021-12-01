Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

