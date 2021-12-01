Marshall Wace LLP Takes $246,000 Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

