Marshall Wace LLP Sells 158,625 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,625 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.