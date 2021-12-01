Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 13,370 Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Capstar Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 5,950.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

