Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $985.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

