Marshall Wace LLP Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $181,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,000.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.