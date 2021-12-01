Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 4,797 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 4.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 6.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,911 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

