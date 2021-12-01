Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. 114,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.