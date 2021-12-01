Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.65. 114,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

