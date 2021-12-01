Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Up 59.4% in November

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,710,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQ opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

