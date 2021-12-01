Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRRTY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

