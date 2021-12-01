Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRRTY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

