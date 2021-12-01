Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $49.20

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $51.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 25,376 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 4.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
