Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $49.20

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $51.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 25,376 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

