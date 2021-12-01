ManTech International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

ManTech International has increased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ManTech International stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

