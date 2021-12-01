Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,475,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 688.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

