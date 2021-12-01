Lua Swap (LUA) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

