Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 92,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.