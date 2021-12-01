Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 315,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

