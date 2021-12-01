Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Belden by 47.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 16.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Belden by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

