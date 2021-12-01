Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

