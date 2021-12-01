Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $535,000 Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hawaiian by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hawaiian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $936.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.