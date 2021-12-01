Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

