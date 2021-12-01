Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.