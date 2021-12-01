LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.57 ($3.51).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 411.74. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.