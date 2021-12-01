Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $336.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.