Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$103.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$96.30 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.98.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

