Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Shares of Lizhi stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 1,420,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 210.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

