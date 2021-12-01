Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 739,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LIZI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 5,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,842. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

