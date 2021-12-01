Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $90.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,652. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,199. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.