Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Head to Head Survey

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Lipocine alerts:

This table compares Lipocine and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -56.28% -43.47% Sesen Bio N/A -155.66% -41.67%

This table compares Lipocine and Sesen Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $170,000.00 571.29 -$20.96 million ($0.21) -5.24 Sesen Bio $11.24 million 18.63 -$22.40 million ($0.25) -4.20

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sesen Bio. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lipocine and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lipocine currently has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 187.88%. Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 423.81%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Lipocine.

Risk & Volatility

Lipocine has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lipocine beats Sesen Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.