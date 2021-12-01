Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 28757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

