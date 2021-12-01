Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $40.15 million and $530,305.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

