Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.57. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,099,000 after acquiring an additional 263,767 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

