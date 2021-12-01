Liberty Gold Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Desjardins issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

LGD stock opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$308.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

