Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 336.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 141.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 80.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 910,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,251. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

