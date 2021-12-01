Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

