Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $214.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.50. 988,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,105. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

