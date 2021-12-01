Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the October 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:ASG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 249,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.