Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $34.96. Li Auto shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 265,029 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 188.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Li Auto by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

