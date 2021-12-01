Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of research firms have commented on LI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.