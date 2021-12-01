Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

